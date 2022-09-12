MAH CET Result 2022 Date & Time: MAH CET Result to be RELEASED TODAY for B.P.Ed and B.Ed General at cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MAH CET Result 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell will be releasing the MAH CET Result 2022 for the MAH B.P.Ed. CET 2022 and MAH B.ED General and Special CET 2022 today. According to the official schedule, these MAH CET Results should be available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, today, September 12, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to examine their scorecards today as well, according to the official notice for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET Results.

At 5 PM today, the MAH CET Result 2022 for B.P.Ed and B.Ed CET will be made public. Students can access their MAH CET Result on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Students must submit their application number, date of birth, and any other requested information in order to verify their results.

MAH CET Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link provided for the necessary MAH CET Result.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Your MAH CET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future references.

Once the results are announced, the steps to check as well as direct links will be published here for the students' benefit. The first round of the MAH B.P.Ed CET 2022 was held on August 2, while the second round was held on August 27. The dates of the MAH B.Ed General and Special CET 2022 are August 21–23, 2022. Today will see the release of the results for these entrance tests.