MAH LLB CET 3 Year 2022 CAP Round 2 registrations begins TODAY at mahacet.org- Here’s how to apply

MAH LLB CET 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell will be starting the registrations for the MAH LLB 3 Year CET 2022 CAP Round 2 from today, November 4, 2022, onwards. Candidates can start applying for the second round of counseling on cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org if they were unsuccessful in getting admission to LLB programs at Maharashtra colleges and universities. According to the official schedule released publicly, candidates may now register as of today, November 4, 2022. Candidates have until November 10, 2022, to submit their applications.

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: Schedule

Registrations begin November 4, 2022 Last date for registration, choice filling, editing applications and upload of documents November 10, 2022 Date on which Principal of the Admitting College should cancel the admission of the Candidate admitted in Round I &II who has failed to submit the CVC/TVC/NCL/EWS Certificate November 25, 2022 The date on which the system will convert the candidates to Open Category if CVC/TVC/NCL/EWS Certificate is not uploaded by the Candidate/College and admission is not cancelled by the college November 28, 2022

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: Here’s how to apply for CAP Round 2

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link given for LLB 3 Years

Enter your credentials to login or create a new account

Fill in the counselling form and upload all documents

Pay the counseling fees, if any and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The MAH LLB 3 Years 2022 Counseling CAP Round 1 has already been completed by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates who did not make the first round cut or who did not get the admission they desired may apply for the second round. Candidates must submit documents like their MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022 result, mark sheets from grades 10 and 12, valid ID proof, proof of address, and more.