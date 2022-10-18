MAH LLB Counselling 2022: 3 year Round 1 Final Merit List RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to check list here

MAH LLB Counselling 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MAH LLB 3 Yrs 2022 Counselling final merit list. The round 1 final list has been released today. Candidates who got themselves registered for counselling can check the MAH LLB 3 Yrs admissions final merit list for round 1 now. It has been uploaded on the official websites cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org..After the release of merit list today, the next step will be allocation list that will be released on October 21, 2022 at 11 AM on the official website – llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link provided for LLB 3 Years Counselling

A new page will open, click on the link for the Alphabetical Merit List

Search for your name and roll number

Download and Save the PDF for future references

The seat allotment outcome for candidates will be prepared based on the final merit list. Then, candidates will have to report to their respective law colleges as soon as possible after November 1, 2022. Candidates need not worry if they did not receive a seat in CAP Round 1 of MAH LLB 3 Yrs Counselling 2022 because they will be able to apply for CAP Round 2 starting on November 4, 2022.