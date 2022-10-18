MAH LLB Counselling 2022: 3 year Round 1 Final Merit List to be RELEASED TODAY at cetcell.mahacet.org- Steps to check result here

MAH LLB Counselling 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell will be releasing the MAH LLB 3 Yrs 2022 Counselling final merit list today, October 18, 2022, for CAP Round 1. The final merit list of qualified applicants is now available on the official websites cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org for students who applied for Counselling Round 1 for MAH LLB 3 Yrs admissions. The initial merit list was announced on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Candidates had the chance to submit amendments following the publication of the provisional merit list, and these were combined to produce the final merit list that will be made public today. After the release of the merit list today for MAH LLB 3 Years Counselling, the allocation list will be released on October 21, 2022 at 11 AM on the official website – llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link provided for LLB 3 Years Counselling

A new page will open, click on the link for the Alphabetical Merit List

Search for your name and roll number

Download and Save the PDF for future references

The seat allotment outcome for candidates will be prepared based on the final merit list. Then, candidates will have to report to their respective law colleges as soon as possible after November 1, 2022. Candidates need not worry if they did not receive a seat in CAP Round 1 of MAH LLB 3 Yrs Counselling 2022 because they will be able to apply for CAP Round 2 starting on November 4, 2022.