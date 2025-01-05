Maha Kumbh Mela Land Belongs To Waqf Board? Local Muslims In Prayagraj Make Explosive Claim

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: With just a week left before the start of Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, a fresh controversy has erupted surrounding the land where the grand event is set to be held. Muslims in Prayagraj have claimed that the land where the Maha Kumbh Mela will be held is actually a property of the Waqf board. This claim, concerning the Maha Kumbh, has stirred controversy. Some Muslims further claimed that the land where the Akhadas are set up also belongs to the Waqf board.

As per the claims, 54 bighas of land belongs to the Waqf board. The board has emphatically said that the entry for Muslims' in the land cannot be restricted, as it belongs to them. The Maha Kumbh, a center of faith for millions of Sanatan followers worldwide, is a significant event where saints and pilgrims from across the globe gather. The entire Kumbh area is divided into 25 sectors, 14 of which are in Jhunsi. There is an approximately 9-kilometer distance between the city of Prayagraj and Jhunsi.

Another claim from these local Muslims suggests that the K.C. Pant Institute in Prayagraj is also Wakf property. Notably, the Kumbh archive center has been established within this very institute. Meanwhile, ahead of the start of Maha Kumbh, authorities have put in place a set of security measures, including automatic number plate recognition technology, as crores of people are expected to throng the holy city of Parayagraj.

Elaborating on the security measures, Mahakumbh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi told ANI, "...Automatic number plate recognition technology is also available with us to verify vehicles in real time..." We have deployed an anti-drone system to keep a check on drones flying without permission. We also have underwater cameras..." "We have a number of boats, speedboats, water police personnel, and professional divers to ensure the safety of people in the water...," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar inspected the Kumbh site on Saturday and elaborated on the security arrangements for the celebrations.

"I have seen the mock drill of NDRF and SDRF to know what our response time would be if a boat capsized, which was very good. Along with that, a mock drill of women ATS commandos was also going on. It is also being seen what would be the arrangement for bathing at the ghat, and these time arrangements are being made in such a way that the length of the ghats has been increased so that people can be accommodated properly. People who come from whichever route, we will make them take a bath at the ghat of the same route and then send them back," Prashant Kumar had said.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).