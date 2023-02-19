topStoriesenglish2574926
Maha Shivaratri: Ujjain Breaks Ayodhya's Guinness World Record, Lights Over 18 Lakh Diyas

Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain broke Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya's Guinness world record, which had lit around 15.76 lakh diyas on Diwali last year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 07:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Maha Shivaratri: Ujjain Breaks Ayodhya's Guinness World Record, Lights Over 18 Lakh Diyas

New Delhi: On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday (February 18, 2023) set a new Guinness world record by lighting 18.82 lakh diyas (earthen oil lamps). The previous world record for the "largest display of oil lamps" was set by Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, which had lit around 15.76 lakh lamps on Diwali last year

The diyas were to be lit for a minimum of five minutes which was done successfully here, Guinness World Records' adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar said. 

About 20,000 volunteers took part in the event which was staged mainly across the banks of the Kshipra river. 

The event was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife.

According to city officials, the entire event on Saturday was based on the 'zero waste' principle.

With this, Ujjain also kicked off the "Shiv Jyoti Arpanam 2023" program.

On Maha Shivaratri last year, as many as 11,71,078 earthen lamps were lit in Ujjain. 

