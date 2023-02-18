topStoriesenglish2574551
MAHA SHIVRATRI 2023

Maha Shivratri 2023: Gujarat Celebrates Shivratri with 31-Feet Tall Rudraksha Shivling - Watch

The giant Shivaling in Gujarat is over 31 feet tall and is made up of 31 lakh Rudrakshas.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 08:33 AM IST

New Delhi: India is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the Hindu festival that marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. "The Great Night of Shiva", is celebrated with a belief that Lord Shiva performs "Tandava Nrutya" on this very day. 

Meanwhile, Gujarat's Dharampur took the Maha Shivratri celebration to next level and made a giant Shivaling which comprises of  Rudrakhsha. Using 31 lakh Rudrakshash a 31.5 feet tall Shivalinga has been made in Gujarat's Dharampur.

Meanwhile, many political leaders including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended warms wishes on the auspicious Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri.

Meanwhile, Preparations have been completed at the Shri Omkareshwar Temple complex in Ukhimath to fix the opening date of the kapat (doors) of Shri Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The date of opening of the doors will be decided on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri on Saturday (February 18). The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has made special preparations for the ceremony to be held on the occasion of the date of the opening of the kapat. The entire temple complex is decorated with flowers.

