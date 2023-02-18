Maha Shivratri 2023: Gujarat Celebrates Shivratri with 31-Feet Tall Rudraksha Shivling - Watch

New Delhi: India is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the Hindu festival that marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. "The Great Night of Shiva", is celebrated with a belief that Lord Shiva performs "Tandava Nrutya" on this very day.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's Dharampur took the Maha Shivratri celebration to next level and made a giant Shivaling which comprises of Rudrakhsha. Using 31 lakh Rudrakshash a 31.5 feet tall Shivalinga has been made in Gujarat's Dharampur.

#WATCH | A 31.5 feet tall 'Rudraksha Shivling' has been made in Gujarat's Dharampur by using around 31 lakhs Rudrakshas.#MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/60W6416SPi February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, many political leaders including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended warms wishes on the auspicious Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri.

'महाशिवरात्रि' की सभी प्रदेश वासियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!



भगवान भोलेनाथ और माँ पार्वती की कृपा से समस्त जगत का कल्याण हो, यही प्रार्थना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Preparations have been completed at the Shri Omkareshwar Temple complex in Ukhimath to fix the opening date of the kapat (doors) of Shri Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The date of opening of the doors will be decided on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri on Saturday (February 18). The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has made special preparations for the ceremony to be held on the occasion of the date of the opening of the kapat. The entire temple complex is decorated with flowers.