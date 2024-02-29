Maha Vikas Aghadi Finalises Seat-Sharing Formula, Formal Announcement Soon

MUMBAI: With the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections set to be enforced in Maharashtra within days, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is intensifying its preparations for the crucial electoral battle. Leaders of the alliance, collectively known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, convened at the Silver Oak residence of NCP stalwart Sharad Pawar on Thursday, following a pivotal meeting a day before.

MVA Leaders Agree On Seat-Sharing Deal

Distinguished figures from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, the NCP under Sharad Pawar, and notable Congress leaders graced the gathering. Deliberations spanned across various crucial matters, with a keen focus on seat allocation. A consensus was reportedly reached on the seat-sharing formula, signaling a significant stride in readiness for the forthcoming elections.

Amidst preparations, attention was also directed towards Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Maharashtra on the 10th. Discussions revolving around the state's electoral strategy were held, alongside ongoing dialogues with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Formal Announcement Soon

Balasaheb Thorat provided insights into the proceedings, affirming that the finalized formula will soon be unveiled through a formal announcement by the MVA's top brass via a press conference.

Seat Allocation Formula: The purported allocation within the MVA stands as follows:

Shiv Sena (UBT): 21 seats

Congress: 15 seats

NCP: 09 seats

Ally: 03 seats

Speaking on behalf of the alliance, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the accord on seat-sharing. His statement came after an extensive meeting involving representatives from Congress, NCP (under Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday.

The meeting witnessed the active participation of notable leaders, including Congress' Nana Patole and Prithviraj Chavan, NCP's Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, and Anil Deshmukh, alongside Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut. Additionally, a representative from the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was present.

Raut emphasized that no further deliberations on seat-sharing are anticipated. Final approval will be sought from Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, and Prakash Ambedkar, culminating in a formal announcement via a press conference. Addressing speculations, Raut dismissed reports of VBA's purported demand for 27 seats, indicating instead a discussion on seats reflective of VBA's established presence.

Electoral Battle In Maharashtra

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, holds profound electoral significance, ranking second only to Uttar Pradesh (80). In the 2019 general elections, BJP clinched 23 Lok Sabha seats, while its former ally Shiv Sena secured 18 seats. Additionally, the undivided NCP won four seats, with Congress and AIMIM securing one seat each, alongside an independent candidate's victory.