MVA To Finalise Seat-Sharing Pact In Maharashtra For Lok Sabha Polls Next Week: AICC Leader

AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala has said that the seat distribution talks with the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and other allies for Maharashtra are nearing completion without any obstacles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 09:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will seal its seat-sharing deal for the 48 Lok Sabha seats at its last meeting on February 27-28, AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala said here on Thursday. He said that the seat distribution talks with the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and other allies are nearing completion without any obstacles and the seats pact will be announced next week. On Wednesday, NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar had declared in Kolhapur that the allotment of 39 constituencies has been done and the remaining 9 seats will be finalised by the weekend.

Addressing the media along with state Congress President Nana Patole, Mumbai chief Prof. Varsha Gaikwad and other senior leaders, Chennithala reaffirmed that the MVA is going strong and will aim to win maximum number of seats in the state. “Discussions with all friendly parties are going on smoothly. We have agreed to all the points for the manifesto suggested by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar,” he said.

Patole Accuses BJP Of Targeting Opposition

On the occasion, Patole said that as the elections approach, the Opposition parties and their leaders are being systematically harassed by various central investigation agencies, but no action is taken against BJP leaders facing serious corruption charges. He mentioned the examples of former MVA leaders like Ajit Pawar, Ashok S. Chavan, who faced accusations in various scams but after they joined hands with the BJP, they have been rewarded in different ways.

Patole said that “the BJP is claiming to win 400 seats in the next Lok Sabha polls, but of its current 303 MPs, 165 are from different opposition parties, including 67 from Congress who were charged with corruption by the BJP but are now protected by the same BJP”.

