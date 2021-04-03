'Mahajot ka Mahajhooth' exposed: PM Modi accuses Congress of encouraging violence in Assam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the people of Assam have rejected violence for development, peace, unity and stability. While addressing an election rally in Bodoland Territorial Region's (BTR) Baksa district, the prime minister blamed the Congress government of encouraging violence.

PM Modi said Congress and its allies have been exposed and that the voters have realised the "Mahajhot ka Mahajhooth (the Grand lies of the Grand Alliance). He said people will repose faith in NDA's agenda of development, stability, peace, goodwill, harmony and unity.

"It's unfortunate that those who divided society and threw crumbs of development at particular sections for their vote bank politics are said to be practising secularism while we, who ensure that development reaches all, are termed communal," PM Modi said.

PM Modi asserted that the NDA government formulates policies that are non-discriminatory and for all sections of society.

"Whenever we think of any scheme, we think of everyone without any discrimination. We want that the benefits of the schemes reach every section of the society, irrespective of whether they are form a vote bank or not, literate or illiterate. We are here to work for the nation and to change the lives of people," he said.

The NDA is committed to moving ahead on the path of development through "peace and goodwill" and it is this that has led to the signing of the historic Bodo Accord, he said.

The prime minister said, in the last five years the "double engine" NDA governments at the Centre and in the state have resulted in "double benefit" for Assam.