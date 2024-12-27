Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions on the Uttar Pradesh government's preparedness for the upcoming Mahakumbh at Prayagraj and accused it of mismanagement. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister drew attention to the alleged delay in addressing the needs of local residents and the fair area, stating that people in Prayagraj were questioning the government's priorities.

Yadav highlighted complaints about the "neglect" of local issues, such as transportation and movement around the Mahakumbh area. To back his claims, Yadav recently shared three videos on social media, questioning the preparations. In the videos, he highlighted issues with pontoon bridges, electricity poles, and police office renovations.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News investigated and analyzed all the claims made by the Samajwadi party chief.

Watch Full Episode Here

As per the ground report, despite Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations of mismanagement, officials and locals were seen satisfied with the preparations. The administration has assured that all necessary arrangements are being made for the Kumbh Mela.

As far as the pontoon bridges, on-site information revealed that the issues are being addressed. Moreover, saints and seers attending the Kumbh Mela expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

Yadav also questioned the absence of wires on electricity poles. However, when Zee News confronted administrative officials with this claim, the concerned officials responded, "Those who doubt can come and see for themselves."

The fact-check investigation revealed that while Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns about the Kumbh Mela preparations, the administration and locals are confident about the arrangements.

In a social media post, the opposition leader flagged several issues regarding security arrangements, local concerns, and overall administration in Prayagraj, urging the government to take immediate corrective action.

"This is the truth of preparations for 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025' under the BJP government! At least the work of the police department should have been completed long ago because the management of the security circle does not wait for the last day," he said on X.

"The aggrieved people of Prayagraj are asking that the BJP government was very prompt in removing the statue of 'Mahadani' Emperor Harshvardhan, but why is the same speed not being shown for administrative management?"