Mahakumbh 2025: Robots To Be Deployed For Fire Safety In Prayagraj

For the first time, robotic fire tenders will be deployed at Mahakumbh 2025 to boost fire safety at the world's largest spiritual gathering, officials announced. In addition to these advanced machines, 200 specially trained fire commandos will be on standby to handle emergencies and ensure visitor safety.

According to Additional Director General (Fire Services) Padmaja Chauhan, three robotic fire tenders, each weighing 20-25 kilograms, will be used to access areas that are otherwise difficult for personnel to reach. These robots are equipped to climb stairs and extinguish fires with precision, allowing for quicker and safer emergency responses, Chauhan added. He added that Mahakumbh 2025 will also feature an articulating water tower capable of spraying water from a height of 35 meters. The tower will be equipped with a high-tech camera to monitor fire-prone areas from an elevated vantage point.

To enhance manpower, a Special Trained Rescue Group (STRG) has been established, modeled after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), according to ADG Padmaja Chauhan.

This unit comprises 200 personnel trained by the NDRF and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad. They will be deployed in high-risk areas during Mahakumbh 2025 to ensure public safety. Chauhan stated, "Our priority is to prevent fire incidents entirely. Daily fire audits will be conducted, and sanitation workers will monitor the safe use of equipment like blowers and immersion rods in camps."

Chauhan also highlighted the significant focus on safety, noting that the fire services budget has been increased from ₹6 crore in the last Kumbh to ₹67 crore for Mahakumbh 2025.

Sanitation, safety initiatives part of Mahakumb

In total, the Chief Minister will launch projects worth Rs 237.38 crore aimed at ensuring cleanliness, security, and support for Swachhagrahis and Ganga Seva volunteers during Mahakumbh 2025.

While strengthening cleanliness and security for Mahakumbh 2025, the CM will also extend benefits to sanitation workers and Swachhagrahis through various welfare schemes. As part of this initiative, around 20,000 Swachhagrahis and Safai Mitras will receive uniform kits, and life jackets will be distributed to boatmen.

Mahakumbh mela 2025 details

The Kumbh Mela is held every three years, the Ardh Kumbh Mela every six years, and the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelve years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela took place in 2013, followed by the Ardh Kumbh Mela in 2019. Now, the grand Maha Kumbh Mela is set to be organized in 2025. This spiritual gathering will begin on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with Siddhi Yoga falling on January 29. Maha Kumbh is the largest festival for followers of Sanatan Dharma, drawing saints and devotees from across the globe to this sacred event.

The Maha Kumbh offers a mesmerizing spectacle, as pilgrims from all walks of life gather to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. This sacred union, often referred to as the Mahasangam, holds deep spiritual significance. The Maha Kumbh promises to be an extraordinary event, uniting people from around the world in a shared expression of faith and devotion.