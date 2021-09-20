Mahant Narendra Giri, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, found dead

New Delhi: President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead at his Baghambari Math residence in Prayagraj, ANI reported on Monday (September 20, 2021) evening. The news agency added that a forensic team and a special team is carrying out the investigation where senior officials are also present.

As per the latest reports, a suicide note has also been recovered from Mahant Narendra Giri's residence. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, disciple Anand Giri talked to Zee News and made a huge statement. He alleged that Mahant Narendra Giri was 'murdered' and that there should be a thorough investigation into the matter.

He also told Zee News that some people were trying to create a rift between him and Guruji. Anand Giri informed that when he had spoken to Mahant Narendra Giri, he was completely healthy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that the death of Mahant Narendra Giri is 'extremely sad'.

"While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together," the Prime Minister said.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death and said that it is an 'irreparable loss'.

अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष महंत नरेंद्र गिरि जी का ब्रह्मलीन होना आध्यात्मिक जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल अनुयायियों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 20, 2021

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death of Mahant Narendra Giri.

Live TV