हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahant Narendra Giri

Mahant Narendra Giri, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, found dead

A forensic team and a special team is carrying out the investigation at his Baghambari Math residence in Prayagraj.

Mahant Narendra Giri, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, found dead

New Delhi: President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead at his Baghambari Math residence in Prayagraj, ANI reported on Monday (September 20, 2021) evening. The news agency added that a forensic team and a special team is carrying out the investigation where senior officials are also present. 

As per the latest reports, a suicide note has also been recovered from Mahant Narendra Giri's residence. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, disciple Anand Giri talked to Zee News and made a huge statement. He alleged that Mahant Narendra Giri was 'murdered' and that there should be a thorough investigation into the matter.

He also told Zee News that some people were trying to create a rift between him and Guruji. Anand Giri informed that when he had spoken to Mahant Narendra Giri, he was completely healthy. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that the death of Mahant Narendra Giri is 'extremely sad'.

"While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together," the Prime Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death and said that it is an 'irreparable loss'.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death of Mahant Narendra Giri.

Live TV

 
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahant Narendra GiriAkhil Bharatiya Akhada ParishadPrayagraj
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi likely to meet Vice President Kamala Harris, Apple CEO Tim Cook during US visit

Must Watch

PT7M2S

Bollywood Breaking: Khatron Ke Khiladi stunts on the sets of Dance Deewane 3