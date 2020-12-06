Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Where and how to watch Chaityabhoomi events live on Dr B R Ambedkar’s death anniversary

The nation is today (December 6) marking the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, who is widely regarded as the architect of the Indian Constitution. The day is celebrated as Mahaparinirvan Diwas across the country.

Keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had urged the people not to gather at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. It is to be noted that Chaityabhoomi is the final resting place of Dr Ambedkar.

Thousands of people from across the country visit Chaityabhoomi every year to pay their tributes to Dr Amebdkar. But this year, only government dignitaries are allowed to visit the site to pay their tributes to the iconic leader.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to the people to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar from their homes due to coronavirus.

“This year, on December 6, I will request all citizens to not have gatherings anywhere that might help Covid-19 spread. Instead, we should continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and maintain all type of hygiene to control the spread of Covid-19,” Chahal said.

Chahal said that live telecast of events to be held at Chaityabhoomi will be done and special arrangements have been made for broadcast of the same on Doordarshan, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar and said, "Remembering the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Ambedkar and said, "Following the footsteps of Babasaheb, Modi government is working with dedication for the welfare of the section that remained deprived for decades."