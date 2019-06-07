close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: 11 injured as bus catches fire on colliding with truck

The driver of the bus, Gopin, got seriously injured and three other passengers are said to be in a critical condition.

Maharashtra: 11 injured as bus catches fire on colliding with truck

Solapur: Around 11 people were injured after a bus caught fire on colliding with a truck in Maharashtra's Solapur on Friday. 

The Telangana Transport Department's bus, plying from Hyderabad to Maharashtra's Pandharpur in Solapur district, rammed into a truck laden with batteries, which fell on the bus, causing the fire.

A total of 11 passengers were injured in the accident. The driver of the bus, Gopin, got seriously injured and three other passengers are said to be in a critical condition.

Live TV

The driver is receiving treatment in Solapur's government hospital.

In a separate incident, five people were killed after a car hit a lorry on the highway in Andhra Pradesh`s Chittoor district on Friday morning.

Tags:
MaharashtraSolapurTelanganaGovernment busaccidentcollision
Next
Story

Pakistan foreign minister writes to EAM S Jaishankar, advocates dialogue

Must Watch

PT9M5S

Aligarh Toddler’s Murder: Police to probe case under National Security Act