Maharashtra: 11 injured as bus catches fire on colliding with truck

Solapur: Around 11 people were injured after a bus caught fire on colliding with a truck in Maharashtra's Solapur on Friday.

The Telangana Transport Department's bus, plying from Hyderabad to Maharashtra's Pandharpur in Solapur district, rammed into a truck laden with batteries, which fell on the bus, causing the fire.

A total of 11 passengers were injured in the accident. The driver of the bus, Gopin, got seriously injured and three other passengers are said to be in a critical condition.

The driver is receiving treatment in Solapur's government hospital.

In a separate incident, five people were killed after a car hit a lorry on the highway in Andhra Pradesh`s Chittoor district on Friday morning.