Maharashtra: 15 Workers Killed After Girder Launching Machine Collapses In Thane

In an unfortunate mishap, at least 15 people died and three got injured after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Thane. As per the information, the machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway. Additionally, five other workers are feared to be trapped within the debris of the collapsed structure, as per the information provided by the police.

The unfortunate accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahpur, while the workers were actively involved in constructing the third phase of the Samruddhi Expressway. In response to the emergency, the police, along with fire brigade personnel and other rescue services, are currently undertaking rescue operations at the site.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rescue and search operation underway by NDRF after a girder machine collapsed in Thane's Shahapur



A total of 15 bodies have been recovered so far and three injured reported: NDRF pic.twitter.com/fCeBkk4OZ0 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

The workers were operating a specialized girder launching machine, which is a crane designed for moving large steel beams or girders utilized in the construction of highways, rail bridges, and as foundations for substantial buildings.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, extending over a length of 701 kilometres and also known as the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, is a vital highway connecting the two cities. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is overseeing the construction of this expressway. The first phase, linking Nagpur to Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December of the preceding year.