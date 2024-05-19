Maharashtra: 2 Die After Luxury Car Rams Into Motorcycle In Pune, Minor Held

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, two people died after a luxury car hit their motorcycle on Sunday near Kalyani Nagar in Pune. The police informed that the duo died on the spot.

Pune DCP Vijay Kumar Magar informed that the FIR is registered and the accused has been arrested.

"A bike rider and pillion were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune City last night. The accused has been arrested. FIR has been registered," DCP Magar said.

"Further investigation is underway, and police are also verifying the certificates to ascertain the age of the accused, as he claimed to be a minor," DCP Magar added, ANI Reported.

The incident took place around 3.15 am on Sunday and the deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

The police have filed a charge against a minor for rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering the life or personal safety of others. The FIR was registered at Yerwaad Police Station of Pune under IPC sections 304A, 279, 337, 337, 338, 427, and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act.

The FIR stated that the group of friends were returning home on their bikes from a party when a luxurious car hit them.

"When they arrived at the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding, luxurious car hit the bike on which the deceased duo were travelling. The two fell from the bike and died on the spot. After knocking on the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings," the FIR stated.