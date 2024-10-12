Maharashtra: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested Killing Wife In Thane
A 29-year-old man from Thane has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, suspecting her of infidelity, an official reported on Saturday.
The accused identified as Bhaskar Narayan Sadavarte, a resident of the Siddeshwar Talao locality, strangled his wife Pramila (27) on October 9, officials said, PTI reported.
Sadavarte attempted to flee to Nanded but was tracked down and arrested by police in Kasara, Thane district, according to police spokesman Sailesh Salvi.
The kin of the victim told the police that Sadavarte killed her as he suspected she was not loyal to him, the official said, PTI reported.
