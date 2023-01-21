Maharashtra: 3 minors gangrape differently-abled girl in toilet, upload video on social media

Mumbai: A mentally challenged girl was allegedly gang-raped by three minors in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai when she went to attend nature`s call, said Mumbai police. The accused allegedly took the girl forcibly inside the toilet, raped her and recorded a video, and uploaded it on social media, added the police.

The girl`s brother saw the video that went viral and informed relatives.

A case was filed at the Ghatkopar police station, and the accused minors were sent to the juvenile home.

Further probe underway Mumbai Police.