Maharashtra: 70-year-old man killed by tiger in Chandrapur; second death in 3 days

Earlier, a 40-year-old woman identified as Rupa Ramchandra Mhaske was killed by a tiger near Halda village.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 08:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • A 70-year-old farmer was killed on Saturday
  • On October 20, a 40-year-old woman identified as Rupa Ramchandra Mhaske was killed

Maharashtra: 70-year-old man killed by tiger in Chandrapur; second death in 3 days

Chandrapur: A 70-year-old farmer was on Saturday killed in a tiger attack in Brahmapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said.

Sadashiv Undirwade of Kudesaoli village was at his farm near a forested patch when a tiger lurking in the thicket pounced on him, killing him on the spot, the Chandrapur Territorial Circle official said.

"The kin of the deceased has been given initial compensation. Villagers have sought that the big cat be captured by setting up cages in the vicinity," he said.

On October 20, a 40-year-old woman identified as Rupa Ramchandra Mhaske was killed by a tiger near Halda village in Bramhapuri tehsil.

 

