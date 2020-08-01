Maharashtra adds 10,320 new COVID-19 cases with 265 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday (July 31) reported 10,320 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,22,118. The state also recorded 265 fresh deaths, including 53 of them in Mumbai, raised the number of fatalities to 14,994, according to the state Health department bulletin.

A total of 7,543 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the viral infection, while 2,56,158 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far in the state, it said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 60.68 percent, while the fatality rate is 3.55 percent. Currently, there are 1,50,966 active cases in the state, which has so far tested 21,30,098 people.

Mumbai, however, recorded 1,085 new coronavirus cases while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for 3,361 cases. Out of the 265 deaths, 128 were in the MMR, including 53 in Mumbai, which currently has 1,14,284 positive cases with 6353 deaths.

In the MMR, the total COVID-19 cases stood at 2,39,783 and deaths at 9,638.

In Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai, 329 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive patients to 19967. The death toll in the Kalyan Dombivli region has risen to 357.



A total of 313 coronavirus cases have been reported in Thane metropolitan area near Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 19075. Ten people reportedly died in the area during the last 24 hours.



Dharavi area in Mumbai witnessed five new COVID-19 cases increasing the number 2556. Of these, only 77 cases are active and the rest others have recovered and gone home.

In Pune city, 1,635 cases were reported, while in Pimpri-Chinchwad the new infection count was 919.

Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation limits saw 180 new cases, Nagpur city 129, Solapur city 95, Nashik city 313, and Ahmednagar city 159.