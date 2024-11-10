Maharashtra Polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) manifesto, ‘Vision Maharashtra @2028’ for the Upcoming Assembly Elections on November 20. The event held in Mumbai was attended by senior party leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The senior BJP minister reiterated the party's vision for India's economic growth, highlighting the BJP's 25-point agenda focused on supporting women and farmers. At the event, Amit Shah stated that the BJP’s manifesto genuinely represents the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra.

The union minister slammed the opposition alliance comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) by saying, "Maha Vikas Aghadi's schemes are formed in the greed of power, it is appeasement and an insult to ideologies." Amit Shah further asserted that everyone believes in promises of Mahayuti.

BJP's Poll Manifesto For Maharshtra

The manifesto pledges 25 lakh new jobs and a ₹10,000 stipend for 10 lakh students. It also promises new roads in over 45,000 villages and aims to reduce power bills by 30 percent, emphasising renewable energy sources.

The saffron party further promises monthly assistance under the Ladki Bahin scheme from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100. It also promises farmers an increase in loan waivers, along with food security and proper housing if the party returns to power. The manifesto further assures an increase in the old-age pension to ₹2,100 per month and vows to stabilize the prices of essential goods.

Reaffirming party’s support for women empowerment, the manifesto features 50 lakh for ‘Lakhpati Didis’ by 2027. After coming to power the BJP plans to introduce AI training in government schools, conduct a skill census, support entrepreneurs, provide financial aid to students from backward communities, and offer health insurance to the public.