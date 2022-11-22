Maharashtra allows one-day paid leave for voters of Gujarat assembly elections in border areas

MUMBAI: In a significant move, the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has issued a Government Resolution (GR) allowing one-day paid leave for voters of Gujarat living in the border areas of the state to be able to cast their votes in the upcoming assembly elections next month. According to the reports, “Maharashtra government’s GR allows one-day paid leave for voters of Gujarat Assembly elections working in border districts of Maharashtra like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar & Dhule.”

All private companies have been directed to comply with the Maharashtra government order. "If the order is violated, action will be taken", the GR said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also issued a GR about organising a World Marathi Conference on January 4-6, 2023 in Mumbai. In which all Marathi and Maharashtra-related organisations of the state and country will be invited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress over "aukat" remarks and pitched himself as a "servant" of people with no royal lineage as he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying those who are no longer ruling are taking out foot-march to get back to power.

Modi, on the third day of his campaigning for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat where Assembly polls will take place next month, also slammed the Opposition party for ignoring tribals, saying its leaders remained oblivious of the existence of adivasis for a very long time even though they have been living in the country since the days of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

The PM addressed poll rallies at Surendranagar, Navsari and Jambusar (Bharuch district) in support of BJP candidates 10 days before the first phase of polling on December 1. At the Surendranagar gathering, the BJP's top campaigner said instead of talking about development during elections, the opposition Congress is saying it will show him his "aukat" (status). "Now, Congress does not talk about development during elections.

Instead, Congress leaders say they will show PM Modi his 'aukat'. Just look at their arrogance. They, indeed, belong to a royal family, while I am merely a servant having no aukat," he asserted. "In the past, the Congress had used words like 'neech aadmi' (a vile man) , 'maut ka saudagar' and 'naali ka keeda' for me. I urge you to talk about development instead of playing this game of 'aukat'," the PM said, adding he swallows such insults because his focus is to make India a developed nation.

PM Modi said people who were dethroned long back were taking out yatra to get back the power. "Some people are doing foot-march to get back to power. They are also taking along those who had stalled the Narmada project for 40 years through litigation and kept Gujarat thirsty for 40 years.

In this election, the people of Gujarat will punish those who are doing this padayatra. People will also punish those who were against the Narmada project", he said without taking any names. PM Modi was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan spearhead Medha Patkar joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently.

He said there was a time when people of this region were suffering from acute water shortage. "At that time, I (as Gujarat CM) had vowed to improve this situation. I had said that Surendranagar district would be the biggest beneficiary of the Narmada project. And today, I stand validated because this region is getting that benefit," Modi said.

Polls in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 8.