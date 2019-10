Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: List of BJP winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party, who is in power in Maharashtra, will hope to return to power along with its ally Shiv Sena when the results of the 2019 Assembly elections in the state are confirmed on Thursday.

The BJP has had a roller-coaster relationship with Shiv Sena in the last five years. In this election, the saffron party is contesting from 164 seats, including the candidates of smaller allies who are contesting on BJP's lotus symbol. Meanwhile, BJP's ally in the state, Shiv Sena has fielded its nominees from 124 seats in Maharashtra.

Incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South-West constituency this time around.

The counting of votes for 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra began in 269 locations at 8 am today. The voting for the same was held amid tight security arrangements in a single-phase on October 21. A total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray this time.

The list of winners will be updated as and when the results are confirmed. Here's a complete list:

Earlier, the exit polls had indicated a major win for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state. An aggregate of 11 exit polls predicted that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance might win 211 seats, while the coalition of Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party might bag around 64 seats.

In the 2014 election, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party after winning 122 seats in Maharashtra while Shivsena had bagged 63 seats in the state. Unlike this time, the two parties had contested independently in the last Assembly polls.

Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar had earlier said that the BJP would create history by winning more than 222 seats in Maharashtra.