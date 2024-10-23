Advertisement
MVA Allies Sena, Congress And NCP To Contest 85 Seats Each In Maharashtra Polls

MVA allies Shive Sena UBT, NCP SP and Congress will contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly polls as three parties reach consensus on 270 constituencies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
MVA Allies Sena, Congress And NCP To Contest 85 Seats Each In Maharashtra Polls Image: ANI

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday announced that Shiv Sena UBT, NCP SP and Congress will contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly polls as three parties have reached consensus on 270 constituencies. Talking to reporters, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "We've decided that Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each and on remaining 18 seats, we will have talks with our alliance parties including Samajwadi Party and by tomorrow they will be cleared. We are contesting the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi and we will form the government."

More details awaited.

