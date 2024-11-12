Advertisement
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Patole's 'Dog' Remark On BJP Sparks Outrage, Party Hits Back

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has sparked a controversy with a provocative "dog" remark directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its alleged treatment of the OBC community in Akola district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has troiggered controversy with a provocative “dog” remark directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its alleged treatment of the OBC community in Akola district, which is heading to Assembly elections on November 20.

Speaking at a rally for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Patole accused the BJP of disrespecting the OBC community, saying, “I want to ask, will the OBC people of Akola vote for the BJP, who are calling you dogs? It is time to make the BJP a dog now; they have become so arrogant.” Patole’s comments have sparked a heated response from BJP leaders and intensified the political tension between the MVA and Mahayuti alliances ahead of the polls.

In reaction, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya condemned Patole’s statement, terming it a sign of “Congress’s frustration.” Somaiya commented, “They are moving from disappointment to dejection. Sharad Pawar is saying one thing, Uddhav Thackeray is verbally attacking the Election Commission, and now Congress is calling the BJP a ‘dog’ because opinion polls show Mahayuti in a clear lead.”

With just days left until the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patole’s comments are expected to further stoke rivalry between the MVA—comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SCP)—and the ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Both alliances are fiercely campaigning for the November 20 election, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

