topStoriesenglish2578366
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY

Maharashtra Assembly Turns Into Noisy House Over Sanjay Raut's 'Chormandal' Remark

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat also said that such remarks were unacceptable.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 02:10 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Assembly Turns Into Noisy House Over Sanjay Raut's 'Chormandal' Remark

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly turned into a noisy house on Wednesday morning over the reported remark of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut calling the legislature a 'chormandal' (body of thieves), with ruling and opposition members criticizing the utterance.

The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar as soon as the Lower House assembled for the day. The lawmakers are being called thieves and it is an insult to the state, he said. Atul Bhatkhalkar, another BJP legislator, said he has submitted a notice of breach of privilege against Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha member, and urged Speaker Rahul Narvekar to admit it.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat also said that such remarks were unacceptable. Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are allies of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

There is a need to check what actually has been said. At the same time, everyone should be careful what words are spoken in the House. We have also been called 'anti-nationals', Thorat said.

As the MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena insisted that the notice be accepted, the Lower House was adjourned thrice first for 10 minutes by Speaker Narvekar, followed by 20 minutes and 30 minutes by presiding officer Yogesh Sagar. Earlier in the day, talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Raut allegedly called the 'vidhimandal' (legislature) a 'chormandal' (a body of thieves).

Live Tv

Maharashtra AssemblyBalasaheb ThoratShiv SenaEknath Shindesanjay raut remarks chormandal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985