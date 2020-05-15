Maharashtra on top, Bihar, Karnataka tally cross 1000 mark; Goa reports seven new coronavirus COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India on Friday reported 3,967 new coronavirus cases and 100 deaths in the past 24 hours which took the total tally of the country to 81,970. Seven states in India which includes - Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh were the states which reported the maximum number of cases in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state in the country reported 1,602 cases in the last 24 hours whereas Delhi reported 472, Tamil Nadu - 447, Gujarat - 324, Madhya Pradesh - 253, Rajasthan - 206 and Uttar Pradesh - 173.
In Bihar and Karnataka, the tally crossed 1000 mark and the total number in Bihar inched to 1005 with 6 new cases reported on Friday whereas Karnataka tally rose to 1,032 after 45 new cases were reported in the state.
Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2205
|1192
|48
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|87
|39
|2
|5
|Bihar
|994
|411
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|191
|37
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|60
|56
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|8470
|3045
|115
|10
|Goa
|14
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|9591
|3753
|586
|12
|Haryana
|818
|439
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|74
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|983
|485
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|197
|87
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|987
|460
|35
|17
|Kerala
|560
|491
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4426
|2171
|237
|20
|Maharashtra
|27524
|6059
|1019
|21
|Manipur
|3
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|611
|158
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1935
|223
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4534
|2580
|125
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|9674
|2240
|66
|29
|Telengana
|1414
|950
|34
|30
|Tripura
|156
|29
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|78
|50
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3902
|2072
|88
|33
|West Bengal
|2377
|768
|215
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|81970#
|27920
|2649
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and West Bengal recorded the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus in India in the past 24 hours.
44 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 20 from Gujarat, 9 from Delhi, and 8 from WestBenagl.
Goa which was one of the first states to become corona free in India also reported 7 new cases on Friday which again bring backs the state to the red zone from green zone. The total number of cases in Goa now inched to 14. Similarly, in Manipur a fresh case emerged after 26 days, taking the total tally in this Northeast state to three so far.
Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,377), Andhra Pradesh (2,205), Punjab (1,935), and Telangana (1414).
Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (994), Haryana (818), Jammu and Kashmir (983), Karnataka (987), Kerala (560), Odisha (611), Tripura (156) and Chandigarh (191).
Meanwhile, of the total cases in India, 51401 are active and 2,649 are fatalities so far while at least 27,919 people have recovered from the disease, as per the Health Ministry data.