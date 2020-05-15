Maharashtra on top, Bihar, Karnataka tally cross 1000 mark; Goa reports seven new coronavirus COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India on Friday reported 3,967 new coronavirus cases and 100 deaths in the past 24 hours which took the total tally of the country to 81,970. Seven states in India which includes - Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh were the states which reported the maximum number of cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state in the country reported 1,602 cases in the last 24 hours whereas Delhi reported 472, Tamil Nadu - 447, Gujarat - 324, Madhya Pradesh - 253, Rajasthan - 206 and Uttar Pradesh - 173.

In Bihar and Karnataka, the tally crossed 1000 mark and the total number in Bihar inched to 1005 with 6 new cases reported on Friday whereas Karnataka tally rose to 1,032 after 45 new cases were reported in the state.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2205 1192 48 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 87 39 2 5 Bihar 994 411 7 6 Chandigarh 191 37 3 7 Chhattisgarh 60 56 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 8470 3045 115 10 Goa 14 7 0 11 Gujarat 9591 3753 586 12 Haryana 818 439 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 74 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 983 485 11 15 Jharkhand 197 87 3 16 Karnataka 987 460 35 17 Kerala 560 491 4 18 Ladakh 43 22 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4426 2171 237 20 Maharashtra 27524 6059 1019 21 Manipur 3 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 611 158 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1935 223 32 27 Rajasthan 4534 2580 125 28 Tamil Nadu 9674 2240 66 29 Telengana 1414 950 34 30 Tripura 156 29 0 31 Uttarakhand 78 50 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3902 2072 88 33 West Bengal 2377 768 215 Total number of confirmed cases in India 81970# 27920 2649 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and West Bengal recorded the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus in India in the past 24 hours.

44 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 20 from Gujarat, 9 from Delhi, and 8 from WestBenagl.

Goa which was one of the first states to become corona free in India also reported 7 new cases on Friday which again bring backs the state to the red zone from green zone. The total number of cases in Goa now inched to 14. Similarly, in Manipur a fresh case emerged after 26 days, taking the total tally in this Northeast state to three so far.

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,377), Andhra Pradesh (2,205), Punjab (1,935), and Telangana (1414).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (994), Haryana (818), Jammu and Kashmir (983), Karnataka (987), Kerala (560), Odisha (611), Tripura (156) and Chandigarh (191).

Meanwhile, of the total cases in India, 51401 are active and 2,649 are fatalities so far while at least 27,919 people have recovered from the disease, as per the Health Ministry data.