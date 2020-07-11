Maharashtra ATS arrests two close aides of slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey from Thane

Thane: Maharashtra ATS on Saturday (July 11, 2020) arrested two close aides of slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey from Thane.

Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver Sushil Kumar alias Sonu Tiwari were arrested by the Juhu unit of Maharashtra ATS under section 302, 307, 120(B), IPC for killing 8 policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Guddan Trivedi and Sonu Tiwari were apprehended after Maharashtra ATS received a tip-off that one of the wanted accused in the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur is in search of a hideout in Mumbai or Thane area.



The team led by PI Daya Nayak of ATS Juhu unit then laid a trap at Kolkshet road in Thane and nabbed Guddan and Sonu.

An initial enquiry revealed that Guddan is involved in many cases with Vikas Dubey including the murder case of State Minister Santosh Shukla in 2001.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a cash reward for his arrest.

Earlier on Friday, gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in over 60 criminal cases was killed in an encounter shortly after he arrived in Kanpur in a police vehicle from Ujjain on a transit remand

Vikas who was on the run for the past few days was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police in Ujjain on Thursday morning.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3. The incident in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, that had gone to arrest Dubey, resulted in killing 8 UP Police personnel.