Maharashtra Bandh Tomorrow: Opposition parties in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena-UBT, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, have announced a state-wide bandh on Saturday, August 24. The call for Maharashtra Bandh was spurred by a recent case of sexual assault involving two minors at a school in Badlapur, Thane district.

The incident, reportedly involving a school, has sparked public outrage, with residents protesting and blocking railway lines to demand justice. In response, opposition parties have criticized the government and called for a state-wide bandh on August 24 to highlight the issue.

Will Schools And Colleges Open In Mumbai?

The Maharashtra government has not announced any school closures, schools will remain open as usual. However, other educational institutions that typically close on Saturdays will stay closed.

Will Metros Operate In Mumbai?

Although the Opposition has called for a Maharastra Band, the state government has not issued any notifications regarding the closure of buses and metros. As a result, buses and metros are expected to operate normally in Mumbai and other areas.

Are Banks Closed On August 24?

According to the RBI bank holiday guidelines, banks will remain shut Tomorrow, August 24, which is a Saturday of the month. However, banks are not closed due to Maharashtra Bandh, which is called by Opposition parties.

Are Hospitals Closed In Mumbai?

There is no current information about the closure of OPDs and Hospitals on August 24. Therefore, they are expected to function normally during the Maharashtra Bandh.