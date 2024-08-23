Maharashtra Bandh: Bombay High Court Restrains Political Parties From Calling Shutdown; CM Shinde Vows To Implement Order

In a setback for the opposition parties in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court has restrained political parties or even individuals from calling for a Maharashtra bandh. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP has called for a shut-down across the state tomorrow (August 24) to protest against the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district. After the High Court order, Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has vowed to implement the no-bandh order.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar directed the Maharashtra government to take all necessary measures to prevent the bandh. The judges indicated that a detailed order would be issued soon in response to two petitions filed on Friday by advocates Subhash Jha and Gunaratna Sadavarte, challenging the bandh call.

"We are restraining any political party and/or any individual from calling for a bandh. The state shall take all preventive steps," the HC said.

During the hearing in the court, State Advocate General Birendra Saraf said that the call for a general strike was illegal and the state government would take all steps to ensure there is no damage or destruction of human lives or property.

Advocates Jha and Sadavarte pointed out a judgment of the Kerala High Court which held that no political party can call for a state-wide bandh, and an HC has ample powers to intervene in such matters. They also cited the example of the Maratha reservation agitation during which a lot of public property was destroyed.

Following the High Court order, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar Friday appealed for the withdrawal of Saturday's Maharashtra bandh called. In a post on X, Pawar said the bandh call was given in exercise of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, but the judiciary also needs to be respected. Earlier in the day, the HC restrained political parties or even individuals from calling for a Maharashtra bandh.