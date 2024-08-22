Maharashtra Bandh On August 24: Who Called It And Why? Reason Explained Here

Many organisations called for Bharat Bandh on August 21 which was partially successful. Now, political parties have called for a Maharashtra bandh on August 24. The call comes at a time when doctors across the country are protesting demanding their safety after the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

Maharashtra Bandh On August 24 Reason?

Political parties like Shiv Sena-UBT, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar and Congress have called for a state-wide bandh. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has called for a bandh in the wake of rising crime against women in the state. The call was sparked by the recent sexual assault case involving two minors in a Badlapur School in Thane district. People had taken to the streets while blocking the railway line demanding action against the accused who is said to be the contractual sweeper of the school. Seeing the outrage, the opposition not only slammed the ruling government but also announced to hold a state-wide bandh on August 24.

Opposition's Claim

Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray fiercely criticized CM Eknath Shinde over the Badlapur horror, accusing him of having a "crooked mentality and insensitivity" towards the emotions of the people. Thackeray highlighted the growing incidents of atrocities against women in the state, stating that "remaining silent is no longer an option" and emphasizing the urgent need to prioritize the safety and security of mothers, sisters, and daughters.

Badlapur Case And Protest

A massive protest erupted in Badlapur town, Thane district, on Tuesday, as thousands of people took to the streets and blocked railway tracks in response to the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school. The protest turned violent, with stone-pelting incidents at the railway station and other areas of Badlapur, resulting in injuries to at least 25 police personnel. In connection with the unrest, police have arrested 72 individuals involved in the violence.