Maharashtra Bandh: Pune NCP leader flays BJP, says 'All parties have supported the shutdown'

A number of organisations and opposition parties, including the well-known Maratha Sambhaji Brigade, will hold a silent march on Tuesday in protest of allegedly contentious comments, details below.

Maharashtra, Pune Bandh: Several Maratha groups and opposition parties have called for a shutdown in Pune today, December 13  in response to Governor BS Koshyari's statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The bandh will be attended by representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, Janata Dal, Vanchit Bahujan Agadi, and Shetkari Kamgar groups. Several state sectors strongly objected to the Governor and Trivedi's remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The city's political parties have simultaneously called for a bandh because the Governor's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have not resulted in any punishment.

"It's an insult to Maharashtra. All parties, except BJP, have supported the shutdown", says NCP's Pune president Prashant Jagtap as quoted by ANI. A number of organisations and opposition parties, including the well-known Maratha Sambhaji Brigade, will hold a silent march on Tuesday in protest of allegedly contentious comments made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leaders about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The police would deploy seven and a half thousand policemen to prevent any untoward incidents during today's Pune bandh. Koshyari wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming he would never, ever degrade icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Grocery stores and milk shops will be open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, following which they will close until 3 p.m. Medical shops will continue to open throughout the day.

