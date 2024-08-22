Opposition parties in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena-UBT, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, have called for a state-wide bandh on August 24. The call for the bandh coincides with ongoing protests by doctors across the country who are demanding increased safety measures following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has organized the bandh in response to the rising incidents of violence against women in Maharashtra.

Main Reason For Maharashtra Bandh

Maharashtra Bandh was spurred by a recent case of sexual assault involving two minors at a school in Badlapur, Thane district. The incident, allegedly perpetrated by a contractual sweeper at the school, led to public outrage, with residents staging protests and blocking railway lines to demand justice. In response to the public's anger and frustration, the opposition parties have not only criticized the current government but have also announced the state-wide bandh to draw attention to the issue.

Will Schools and Colleges Be Closed On August 24?

The government has not released any advisory regarding the closure of schools and colleges yet. Therefore, they will funtion normally until further notice. However, the schools and colleges which provide leave on Saturdays will remain closed.

Will Public Transport Be closed?

Maharashtra Bandh has been called by the opposition parties and the Mahrashtra government has not extended its support to it yet. Therefore, it is highly likely that the public transports like Buses and Metros will function as usual.

Hospitals To be Closed?

There is no information available on the closure of OPDs and Hospitals on August 24. Therefore, they are expected to function as usual on Maharashtra Bandh Day.