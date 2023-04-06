Maharashtra BJP Chief Warns Uddhav Against Personal Attacks On Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday asked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray not to make personal attacks on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, warning if he failed to heed the advice BJP workers will make it difficult for him to step out of his residence. In a stinging attack, former CM Thackeray had on Tuesday termed Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, as "worthless" following an alleged assault on a woman worker of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in adjoining Thane city.

Speaking to reporters here, Bawankule said the Opposition leader, a former ally of the BJP, should desist from making any further personal comments on Fadnavis.

"Uddhav Thackeray was pardoned when he personally attacked our leader Devendra Fadnavis, but we will not tolerate if he repeats the act. If he makes another personal attack on Fadnavis, we will make it difficult for him to step out of his home," warned the former state minister.

"I dare him to make one more personal attack against Fadnavis," Bawankule stated.

Referring to the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra (2014-19) when Fadnavis was chief minister and shared power with the undivided Shiv Sena, Bawankule said his party colleague always gave respect to Thackeray and addressed his grievances.

"Fadnavis (as CM) gave top priority to Thackeray and agreed to do every work Thackeray asked him to do. Fadnavis would even go to his residence (in Mumbai suburb of Bandra) and address his demands. How can Thackeray become so ungrateful towards him?" asked the state BJP president.

Replying to a question, Bawankule ruled out the possibility of the BJP tying up with the Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

"Those who betrayed us have no place in the BJP camp. We will not form an alliance with them," asserted Bawankule, whose party is allied with the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The undivided Shiv Sena walked out of of the saffron combine and formed a government in the state with the NCP and the Congress with Thackeray as chief minister in 2019.