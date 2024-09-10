Maharashtra News: An Audi car owned by the son of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in the early hours of Monday in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The incident took place in the city's Ramdaspeth area.

Following the incident, the driver and one more occupant were detained, and their medical examination was underway, a police official said. The remaining three of them, including Sanket Bawankule, fled the scene.

According to the Sitabuldi police station official, the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car at 1 AM and then with a moped. Two youth who were riding it were left injured.

"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards the Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near the Mankapur bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car," the official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The duo was taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police. The medical examination of driver Arjun Hawre and occupant Chittamwar is in progress. Driver Hawre could be placed under arrest at any time," he said.

The official stated that the occupants of the Audi car were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place. The medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection, he further stated.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Sonkamble. No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said. "We are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the chain of events, after which further action on all aspects, including other occupants, will follow," he said.

While speaking to reporters about the incident, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted that the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket. "Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the BJP leader said.

(With PTI Inputs)