Maharashtra: BJP, Congress Criticise Removal Of Sai Baba Idols From Varanasi Temples

MUMBAI: Both Congress and BJP leaders in Maharashtra on Wednesday criticised the removal of Sai Baba statues from some temples in Varanasi, saying disrespect to the 19th century saint from the state should not be tolerated.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Sai Baba was a revered figure and nobody should be allowed to insult him. "This (campaign to remove his statues) should stop," he added. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said Sai Baba was above caste, creed and religion. "What has happened in Varanasi is unfortunate, " he said.

Santan Rakshak Dal, a Hindu outfit, has launched a campaign to remove Sai Baba statues from temples in Varanasi with some religious leaders claiming that he was not a deity and should not be worshipped.

Sai Baba spent much of his life at Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. A temple dedicated to him at Shirdi attracts lakhs of devotees every year.