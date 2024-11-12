Maharashtra BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve Kicks Man in Viral Video, Claims He’s '30-Year Old Friend'

BJP leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve stirred controversy when he kicked a man during a photo session, an incident that has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Monday in Bhokardan, Jalna district, where Danve was meeting Shiv Sena leader and former minister Arjun Khotkar as part of his campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20.

The video shows a man trying to enter the frame while Danve was being photographed. Danve, visibly annoyed, lifted his right leg and kicked the man, signaling him to step aside. The individual in question, who identified himself as Shaikh, later clarified to reporters that he was a friend of Danve and had no hard feelings. “I am a close friend of Raosaheb Danve; we share a 30-year friendship. The viral news is misleading. I was only trying to fix Danve’s shirt,” Shaikh explained.

Look at the arrogance of BJP leader Raosaheb Danve .



He is kicking a man who just comes in his photo frame . This is how BJP treats with the public pic.twitter.com/A7NwL5WDGE — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) November 11, 2024

The incident drew criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who remarked, “Raosaheb should have been in football. BJP workers have gained nothing over the past two years, so they should reconsider their support for the BJP.”