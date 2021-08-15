हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Maharashtra: BJP to hold 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Marathwada between August 16-21

BJP will start its Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra's Marathwada region from Monday (August 16).

Maharashtra: BJP to hold &#039;Jan Ashirwad Yatra&#039; in Marathwada between August 16-21

Aurangabad: The BJP will start its Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra's Marathwada region from Monday (August 16), with leaders and workers trying to connect with people along a 650-kilometre route in six districts to tell them about welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The march, in which Union ministers Raosaheb Danve and Bhagwat Karad will take part, will commence from Parli and cover areas like Gangakhed, Nanded, Parbhani, Selu, Jalna and Aurangabad between August 16 and 21, party functionaries said.

On the other hand, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that local leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena were creating obstructions for several road projects undertaken by his ministry in the state.

The Pulgaon-Karanja-Malegaon-Mehkar-Sindkhedraja National Highway is in very bad condition and the ministry had started repair work at the cost of Rs 135 crore, Gadkari said. "This work is almost complete. I was informed that the Shiv Sainiks had stopped the work in Washim district, particularly that of the road through Seloo Bazar village.

(With agency inputs)

