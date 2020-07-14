Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2020 to be declared in a few days, check all details here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce HSC exam results 2020 in a few days. The results of Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

Notably, MSBSHE is yet to issue any notification on the result date but several media reports have claimed that the results will be announced soon., there are reports in media that the board is likely to declare the results for class 12, followed by class 10.

Here's how to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 online:

1. Students should first visit the official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2. They should click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Now enter your roll number and other details and click on submit

4. You can see your result on your computer/ smartphone

5. Now download your result and take a printout for future reference

The result will show the student's name, subject-wise marks, and total score secured by him/her.

The students have been facilitated to check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They just need to opt message option on their phone, and type MH<exam name> <Seat No> and send it to 57766.

The evaluation of answer sheets was started by on May 6 and around 42 lakhs out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were reportedly evaluated for the Mumbai division till July 19.

Notably, a total of 13 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra's HSC examination and 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam this year. Last year, Maharashtra SSC and HSC results were declared on June 8, 2019.