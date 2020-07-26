Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 in coming days: Read official statement

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the class 10 board results soon. According to media reports, the results are likely to be released by the end of July. Candidates can check the results on the official website-mahresult.nic.in.

The results can also be accessed in other wesites-maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

A few days ago, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also said that the Maharashtra SSC result will be released in the end of July.

Around 17 Lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. This year, exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 3 to March 23.

However, the geography exam could not be held due to the coronavirus induced lockdown across the country.

Students need to score an aggregate score of 35%, and t least 20% marks in the theory to pass in a subject. About 17 lakh students had registered for the board exams this year. This year, the Geography exam could not be held due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 induced lockdown across the country. The board has decided to grant marks for Geography subject on the basis of internal assessment.

This year, the results, which are expected to come out next week, would be unique in itself as the board could not conduct all the exams.