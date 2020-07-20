Maharashtra board SSC class 10th Results 2020 to be announced in a few days, check details here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the class 10th Results 2020 in a few days.Once declared, the results will be available on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. 

Around 17 lakh students hada appeared for MSBSHSE Class 10 exams in 2020. This year, the  Geography exam could not be held due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country. The board has already announced that it will allocate the marks for Geography on the basis of internal assessment.

To pass the Maharashtra SSC exam, a student needs to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject. 

On July 16, the MSBSHSE had declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 on MSBSHSE's official websites. 

MSBSHSE has shared the result statistics according to which 90.66 per cent of regular students have passed the Maharashtra HSC board exam. According to the board, the overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 87.69 per cent up from last year’s 83.18 per cent. The freshers recorded a success rate of 90.66 per cent while only 39.03 per cent of repeaters passed. 

