Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2020: Students should keep a tab on mahresult.nic.in for updates

New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to announce the official date for declaration of the results of HSC exams 2020, but reports coming in say that students would be able to see their results by next week.

Once the results are declared, candidates can check their Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

Over 31 lakh candidates have appeared for the MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020. Students need to enter their Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name to check their scorecards.

The result will have the student's name, subject-wise marks, and total score secured by him/her.

The students have also been facilitated to check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They just need to opt message option on their phone, and type MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.

The Maharashtra board had begun the evaluation of answer sheets from May 6. Till June 19, around 42 lakhs out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were reportedly evaluated for the Mumbai division.

Notably, the Maharashtra board exams which commenced on March 7 were expected to conclude in April, but it was postponed midway in the wake of COVID-10 induced nationwide lockdown.

The state government later cancelled the exams as it was impossible to conduct the exams among coronavirus scare.