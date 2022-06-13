हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra SSC result 2022 maharashtra board

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Class10 results likely to be declared on June 15 at mahahsscboard.in- Check details

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board exams result soon. The HSC results have already been declared by the board. Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in once they are released. Earlier state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad imformed that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be announced by June 20. However, as per the latest information, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 are expected to be declared early on June 15, 2022. 

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Class10 results likely to be declared on June 15 at mahahsscboard.in- Check details
Image credit: ANI

Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022: Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board exams result soon. The HSC results have already been declared by the board. Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in once they are released. Earlier state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad imformed that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be announced by June 20. However, as per the latest information, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 are expected to be declared early on June 15, 2022. 

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Date and time 

The maharashtra board result 2022 for class 10th is expected to be announced on June 15, 2022 nearly at 1:00 PM. 

Websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022: 

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: How to check your result

Once released, the students for SSC results 2022 Maharashtra board can the following steps to check their scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future refrences.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 has already been declared in which a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls performed outshined boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 percent, while that of boys was 93.29 percent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra SSC result 2022 maharashtra boardssc board result 2022Maharashtra Boardssc board resultmaharashtra board result 2022maharashtra ssc boardmaharashtra ssc result date 2022maharashtra 10th result date 2022maharashtra ssc 10th result date 2022ssc result 2022 maharashtra board datessc board result 2022 date maharashtra boardmaharashtra examination results 2022
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave in India soon? Experts say peaks to be new normal; masks and THIS necessary - Details here

Must Watch

PT3M25S

PM Modi is Dhritarashtra of Kaliyuga, says Tauqeer Raza Khan