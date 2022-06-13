Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022: Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board exams result soon. The HSC results have already been declared by the board. Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in once they are released. Earlier state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad imformed that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be announced by June 20. However, as per the latest information, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 are expected to be declared early on June 15, 2022.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Date and time

The maharashtra board result 2022 for class 10th is expected to be announced on June 15, 2022 nearly at 1:00 PM.

Websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: How to check your result

Once released, the students for SSC results 2022 Maharashtra board can the following steps to check their scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future refrences.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 has already been declared in which a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls performed outshined boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 percent, while that of boys was 93.29 percent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

