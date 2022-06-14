Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: The wait of lakhs of students who appeared for the Maha SSC board is going to get over soon. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, is all set to declare Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 tomorrow. According to the reports the. results are expected to be out tomorrow June 15, however, there is no official confirmation yet. Once released, Maharashtra board Class 10 result 2022 can be checked through the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Over 15 lakhs students appeared for the exams, it must be noted that HSC Results have already been released and usually, MSBSHSE releases both results in a gap of about a week. The Maharashtra SSC or 10 class exams 2022 was held from March 15 to April 4.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Date and time

The maharashtra board result 2022 for class 10th is expected to be announced tomorrow June 15, 2022 nearly at 1:00 PM. These results are usually released at 11 am in a press conference, followed by a link at 1 pm on various official websites.

Websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Here is how you can check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future refrences.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 has already been declared in which a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls performed outshined boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 percent, while that of boys was 93.29 percent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

Live TV