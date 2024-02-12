trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720556
ASHOK CHAVAN RESIGNATION

Maharashtra Breaking: Ashok Chavan Resigns from Congress In Big Setback for Grand Old Party

The resignation of Ashok Chavan from the Congress party, along with the departures of other key figures such as Baba Siddique to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 

Written By Yashasvi Singh|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Breaking: Ashok Chavan Resigns from Congress In Big Setback for Grand Old Party Ashok Chavan

In a significant development that has sent ripples through the political landscape of Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has resigned from the Congress party. Chavan, who helmed the state from December 2008 to November 2010, is a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, known for his extensive experience and leadership roles within the party.

This political shift comes on the heels of another major move, where former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar. The trend of departures was further highlighted by Milind Deora, another senior leader from the Maharashtra Congress, announcing his resignation from the party.

Ashok Chavan's resignation marks a significant loss for the Congress in Maharashtra, a state where the party has been striving to consolidate its presence amidst fierce competition from rivals. Chavan's departure raises questions about the future direction of the party and its strategy in the state.

The recent exits from the Congress indicate a possible realignment of political forces in Maharashtra, as seasoned leaders seek new avenues and alliances. This reshuffling could have far-reaching implications for the state's political dynamics, potentially influencing upcoming electoral battles and policy directions.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, all eyes will be on the Congress to see how it responds to these challenges and on the leaders who have chosen new paths, as Maharashtra's politics enter a phase of uncertainty and transition.

