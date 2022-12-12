Maharashtra: Bus carrying 48 students overturns in Maharashtra, 2 killed - Details here

RAIGAD: At least two students have been confirmed dead and several others were injured in a tragic bus accident in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening. The bus, carrying a total of 48 students, flipped over in the Khopoli police station area while the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic. According to reports, the driver of the bus lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital, with some in critical condition.

"The students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, senior police inspector, Pune Express Highway.

Maharashtra | A bus carrying 48 students overturned in the Khopoli PS area of Raigad district. Many students got injured, some in critical condition. Students were rushed to a hospital for treatment, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/iIu7eX3MQI — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

Police are currently investigating the accident and a case has been registered. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.