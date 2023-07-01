Maharashtra Bus Fire: PM Modi, CM Eknath Shinde Announce Ex-Gratia; 3 Children Among 26 Dead

In a tragic accident, a bus caught fire after colliding with a pole in a late night accident on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway. According to reports, a total of 26 people, including three children died in the accident while around seven were injured. Those injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences. PM Modi and CM Shinde also announced ex gratia for the kin of victims.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," said Prime Minister's Office today.

CM Shinde announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of the deceased. Shinde has announced the compensation from the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Union Home Minister Shah said, "The road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

"The accident of a private bus of Vidarbha Travels going to Pune at Pimpalkhuta in Buldhana district killing 25 people is very shocking and heart-wrenching. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. 8 people were injured in this incident and they have been admitted to hospital in Sindkhedaraja. The condition of the injured is out of danger....According to preliminary information given by the Superintendent of Police, the bus hit a bridge after which the diesel tank burst and the vehicle caught fire," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The accident took place at around 1:30 am on Saturday on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway. "The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults," Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane told the reporters.