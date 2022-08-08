New Delhi: The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is likely to take place on Tuesday (August 9, 2022) at 11 am at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, news agency ANI reported. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will expand his 40-day-old ministry on August 9. Maharashtra Cabinet expansion comes more than a month after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of the state.

According to media reports, Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis likely to get the home portfolio. People familiar with the development informed that the cabinet expansion is scheduled at 11 am with 12 to 15 MLAs from the ruling camp being sworn-in at the Central Hall of the legislature. The cabinet currently comprises Shinde and Fadnavis.

A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday's ceremony, scheduled at Raj Bhavan at 12 pm, a close aide of Shinde told PTI. The next round of expansion would take place later, the aide said. “The monsoon session of the state legislature has to be held at the earliest, so we decided to induct 12 legislators in the ministry expansion. Some of those taking the oath on Tuesday would be from the Legislative Council,” the aide said.