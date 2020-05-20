Maharashtra CET 2020 application submission date extended: Check revised dates

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, CET Cell has extended the application submission dates for entrance exam as the country has entered the fourth phase of lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“In order to protect the Academic Interests of the Candidates desirous of appearing for the various professional courses’ CET-2020, the ongoing form filling date has been extended till Saturday 30th May 2020,” a government notice said.

The notice said that due to pandemic Covid-19, Central and State Government have extended the essential Lock Down period 4.0 till end of May 2020 owing to which online CET application form filling and declaration of revised tentative dates of higher education CETs-2020 have been made.

CET CELL made the following announcement on Revised Tentative dates for Higher Education CETs:

Sr. No Name of course Application completed count as on 18/5/2020 Extensions given to form filling Extension to form Filling DUE TO LOCK DOWN 4.0 up to Proposed Revised date of CET 1 B.Ed. (General & Special 36573 One Extension 30/5/2020 Saturday July 15/16 Wednesday/Thursday 2 LLB 3 Years 28615 One Extension 30/5/2020 Saturday Aug 6 2020 Thursday 3 M.Ed. 1496 Three Extensions 30/5/2020 Saturday July 24 Friday 4 B.A-B.Ed / B.Sc-B.Ed Integrated Course 1933 Three Extensions 30/5/2020 Saturday July 24 Friday 5 B.Ed – M.Ed Integrated course 1476 Three Extensions 30/5/2020 Saturday July 19 Sunday 6 M.P.Ed 1637 Three Extensions 30/5/2020 Saturday July 24 Friday 7 B.P.Ed 5970 Three Extensions 30/5/2020 Saturday July 24 Friday 8 LL.B-5 Integrated course 22,398 Applicatio n closed 0ne Extension 6 th March20 NA July 24 Friday

For candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2020, the official notice mentioned that MHT-CET 2020, is scheduled on the dates viz. 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th,13th, 14th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July AND 3rd, 4th & 5th Aug 2020. The said examination will be conducted in PCM and PCB group separately.

PCM and PCB group timetable will be announced by mid June 2020 once the validation of examination Test Centers will be over, it added.